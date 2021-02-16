Home Photos Feature Photos Families enjoying a ride on camel driven cart on Mall RoadPhotosFeature PhotosFamilies enjoying a ride on camel driven cart on Mall Road Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 8:19 PM11Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-160221 LAHORE: February 16 - Families enjoying a ride on camel driven cart on Mall Road. APP Photo by Amir KhanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA family enjoying a ride on boat in Indus RiverChildren enjoying mini train ride while visiting at Bahria Town ParkPeople busy in selecting used books from a roadside stall setup at The Mall Road in Provincial Capital