Faithful volunteers arranging free food for faith to break their fast during the Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan at Korangi area
APP51-200421 KARACHI: April 20 - Faithful volunteers arranging free food for faith to break their fast during the Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan at Korangi area. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  Faithful breaking their fast (Iftar) arranged by volunteers during the Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan at Korangi area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR