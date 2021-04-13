Faithful offering first Namaz-e-Taraweeh at Faisal Masjid after sighting the moon of Holy Fasting month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak
APP74-130421 ISLAMABAD: April 13 - Faithful offering first Namaz-e-Taraweeh at Faisal Masjid after sighting the moon of Holy Fasting month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh

ALSO READ  Faithful offering first Namaz-e-Taraweeh after sighting the moon of Holy Fasting month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR