Faithful offering dua before break their fasting on the roadside greenbelt during Holy Fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarik
APP70-140421 LAHORE: April 14 - Faithful offering dua before break their fasting on the roadside greenbelt during Holy Fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarik. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP71-140421
LAHORE: April 14 – Volunteer distributing free food among the faithful to break their fasting during Holy Fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarik. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ  Vendors frying traditional food item Samosa for iftari during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR