Home Photos Feature Photos Faithful offering dua before break their fasting on the roadside greenbelt during... PhotosFeature Photos Faithful offering dua before break their fasting on the roadside greenbelt during Holy Fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarik Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 10:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP70-140421 LAHORE: April 14 - Faithful offering dua before break their fasting on the roadside greenbelt during Holy Fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarik. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP71-140421LAHORE: April 14 – Volunteer distributing free food among the faithful to break their fasting during Holy Fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarik. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ Vendors frying traditional food item Samosa for iftari during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors frying traditional food item Samosa for iftari during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Volunteers preparing traditional drinks for faithful before Iftar time at Darwesh Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Vendors preparing traditional food stuff (Parathas) for Sehri at a local market during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak