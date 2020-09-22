PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: September 22 – A sewerage main-hole covered with tree branches as the concerned department had left it unattended for the last many weeks and may cause any mishap to the road users at Susan Road. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem Tue, 22 Sep 2020, 5:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-22 FAISALABAD: September 22 - A sewerage main-hole covered with tree branches as the concerned department had left it unattended for the last many weeks and may cause any mishap to the road users at Susan Road. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP10-22 ALSO READ SARGODHA: September 22 - A sewerage main-hole covered with damaged sofa may cause any mishap to the road users at Reksha Market Road. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood