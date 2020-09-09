FAISALABAD: September 09 – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill chairing a meeting of Executive Committee Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association North Zone. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

FAISALABAD: September 09 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill chairing a meeting of Executive Committee Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association North Zone. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP31-09 FAISALABAD: September 09 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill chairing a meeting of Executive Committee Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association North Zone. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP31-09

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR