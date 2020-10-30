Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 30 A large number of people participating in procession... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 30 A large number of people participating in procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 8:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-30 FAISALABAD: October 30 A large number of people participating in procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP23-30 ALSO READ BAHAWALPUR: October 30 People participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession passing through Farid Gate. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CHINIOT: October 30 – A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).... LARKANA: October 30 A large number of children getting food distribute by volunteers during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy... LARKANA: October 30 A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)....