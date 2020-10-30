FAISALABAD: October 30  A large number of people participating in procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
BAHAWALPUR: October 30  People participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession passing through Farid Gate. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

