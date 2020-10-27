Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 27 – MPAs Lateef Nazar and Firdous Rai leading a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 27 – MPAs Lateef Nazar and Firdous Rai leading a walk to mark the Kashmir Black Day at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Tue, 27 Oct 2020, 11:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-27 FAISALABAD: October 27 - MPAs Lateef Nazar and Firdous Rai leading a walk to mark the Kashmir Black Day at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP33-27 ALSO READ FAISALABAD: October 27 - Students keenly viewing pictures exhibition in connection with Kashmir Black Day at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LONDON: October 27 Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan laying flowers in front of the photos of the Kashmiri victims... ANKARA: October 27 – Ambassador Syrus Qazi addressing guests during Kashmir Black Day event. APP ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz talking to media persons after inaugurating Photographic & Painting exhibition to...