FAISALABAD: October 27 - MPAs Lateef Nazar and Firdous Rai leading a walk to mark the Kashmir Black Day at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP33-27 FAISALABAD: October 27 - MPAs Lateef Nazar and Firdous Rai leading a walk to mark the Kashmir Black Day at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP33-27

ALSO READ  FAISALABAD: October 27 - Students keenly viewing pictures exhibition in connection with Kashmir Black Day at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR