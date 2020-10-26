Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 26 – An elderly person pushing handcart loaded with water... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 26 – An elderly person pushing handcart loaded with water bottles after filling from water pumps installed at Rakh Branch Canal to supply it to various houses. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 6:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-26 FAISALABAD: October 26 - An elderly person pushing handcart loaded with water bottles after filling from water pumps installed at Rakh Branch Canal to supply it to various houses. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP15-26 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 11 Vendor busy in displaying seasonal fruit (Singhara) on his handcart to attract the customer. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari SIALKOT: September 13 – A vendor arranging and displaying grapes to attract the customer on his handcart. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ISLAMABAD: July 03 – Children along with their bicycles loaded with water bottles filled from tap in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana