Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 21 – An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 21 – An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP Photo by Muhammad Waseem Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 3:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-21 FAISALABAD: October 21 - An illuminated view of a Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP Photo by Muhammad Waseem APP14-21 ALSO READ LARKANA: October 21 A vendor displaying decorative flags and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: October 21 A vendor displaying decorative flags and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo... LAHORE: October 05 – An illuminated view of Data Darbar decorated with colorful lights in connection with 977th Urs Celebration Of Data Ali Hajveri(RA)... LAHORE: October 05 – An illuminated view of Data Darbar decorated with colorful lights in connection with 977th Urs Celebration Of Data Ali Hajveri(RA)...