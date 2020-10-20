Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 20 – Advisor to CM Punjab for Tourism and Horticulture... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 20 – Advisor to CM Punjab for Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood in a group photo with children after inauguration of Children Library at Jinnah Garden. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Tue, 20 Oct 2020, 7:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-20 FAISALABAD: October 20 - Advisor to CM Punjab for Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood in a group photo with children after inauguration of Children Library at Jinnah Garden. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP42-20