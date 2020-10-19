FAISALABAD: October 19 - A view of friendly T-10 cricket match between Jugno Green and Jugno White girls' clubs played to express solidarity with Kashmiri people at Iqbal Stadium. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP55-19 FAISALABAD: October 19 - A view of friendly T-10 cricket match between Jugno Green and Jugno White girls' clubs played to express solidarity with Kashmiri people at Iqbal Stadium. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP55-19

ALSO READ  FAISALABAD: October 19 - DC Muhammad Ali is inaugurating friendly T-10 cricket match between Jugno Green and Jugno White Girls' clubs by hitting a ball to express solidarity with Kashmiri people at Iqbal Stadium. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR