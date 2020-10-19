Home Photos FAISALABAD: October 19 – A group photo of Jugno White Girls’ Club... PhotosSports Photos FAISALABAD: October 19 – A group photo of Jugno White Girls’ Club along with DC Muhammad Ali after winning friendly T-10 cricket match played at Iqbal Stadium to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Mon, 19 Oct 2020, 10:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP57-19 FAISALABAD: October 19 - A group photo of Jugno White Girls' Club along with DC Muhammad Ali after winning friendly T-10 cricket match played at Iqbal Stadium to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP57-19 Sponsored Ad