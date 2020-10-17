FAISALABAD: October 17 - Employees of Municipal Corporation are confiscating material of encroachers during anti encroachment drive in the city. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
APP29-17 FAISALABAD: October 17 - Employees of Municipal Corporation are confiscating material of encroachers during anti encroachment drive in the city. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
APP29-17

Sponsored Ad