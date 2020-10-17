Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 17 – Chairman Hilal Ahmar Pakistan Abrarul Haq is addressing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 17 – Chairman Hilal Ahmar Pakistan Abrarul Haq is addressing certificate distribution ceremony at Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem Sat, 17 Oct 2020, 11:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-17 FAISALABAD: October 17 - Chairman Hilal Ahmar Pakistan Abrarul Haq is addressing certificate distribution ceremony at Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP48-17 Sponsored Ad