Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 14 – Faculty members and students of University of Faisalabad... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 14 – Faculty members and students of University of Faisalabad gathered to raise awareness about breast cancer at TUF. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 7:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-14 FAISALABAD: October 14 - Faculty members and students of University of Faisalabad gathered to raise awareness about breast cancer at TUF. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP11-14 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Breast cancer awareness campaign yielding results: Begum Alvi KARACHI: October 09 – A view of Pink Illumination of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Building on the eve of Breast Cancer Awareness to mark... KARACHI: October 09 – A view of Pink Illuminated building in city on the eve of Breast Cancer Awareness to mark Pink Ribbon Month....