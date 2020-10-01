Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 01 – A female villager collecting the dried dung-cakes to... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: October 01 – A female villager collecting the dried dung-cakes to be used for cooking purpose as fuel. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Thu, 1 Oct 2020, 4:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-01 FAISALABAD: October 01 - A female villager collecting the dried dung-cakes to be used for cooking purpose as fuel. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP06-01