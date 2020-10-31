FAISALABAD: Oct 31 - Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar is addressing a meeting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI). APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
APP38-31 FAISALABAD: Oct 31 - Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar is addressing a meeting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI). APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
APP38-31