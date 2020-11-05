Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: November 05 – People crossing Rajbah Sirwala on a damaged temporary... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: November 05 – People crossing Rajbah Sirwala on a damaged temporary bridge outside Jhang Bazaar in a risky way which may cause any untoward incident. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 3:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-05 FAISALABAD: November 05 - People crossing Rajbah Sirwala on a damaged temporary bridge outside Jhang Bazaar in a risky way which may cause any untoward incident. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP09-05