Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: November 05 – Camel driven holder on the way loaded with... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: November 05 – Camel driven holder on the way loaded with furniture heading towards his destiny. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 3:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-05 FAISALABAD: November 05 - Camel driven holder on the way loaded with furniture heading towards his destiny. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP10-05