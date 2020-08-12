PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: August 12 – Shopkeeper showing huge national flag to customers at Aminpur Bazaar in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem August 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-12 FAISALABAD: August 12 - Shopkeeper showing huge national flag to customers at Aminpur Bazaar in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP14-12 ALSO READ MULTAN: August 12 - A view of portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah displayed by District Government at Eidgah Road as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri