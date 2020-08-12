FAISALABAD: August 12 – Shopkeeper showing huge national flag to customers at Aminpur Bazaar in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

Independence Day celebrations
APP14-12 FAISALABAD: August 12 - Shopkeeper showing huge national flag to customers at Aminpur Bazaar in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
APP14-12

ALSO READ  MULTAN: August 12 - A view of portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah displayed by District Government at Eidgah Road as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR