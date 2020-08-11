PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: August 11 – A painter busy in drawing a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas August 11, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-11 FAISALABAD: August 11 - A painter busy in drawing a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP08-11 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 10 Workers busy in installing monuments in preparation of Independence Day celebrations in Metropolitan at Shahrah-e-Faisal road. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi