PhotosFeature Photos Faisal Mosque covered in clouds showing the beauty of the city Thu, 6 Jan 2022, 7:10 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP48-060122 ISLAMABAD: January 06 Faisal Mosque covered in clouds showing the beauty of the city. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP48-060122 ISLAMABAD: January APP47-060122 ISLAMABAD: January 06 An attractive view of Faisal Mosque covered in clouds from Margalla Hills. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP46-060122 ISLAMABAD: January 06 People enjoying an attractive view of Federal Capital from Margalla Hills during winter rain. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP45-060122 ISLAMABAD: January 06 An attractive view of federal capital covered in clouds. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP44-060122 ISLAMABAD: January 06 An attractive view of Federal Capital from Margalla Hills. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh