Faisal Mosque covered in clouds showing the beauty of the city

Faisal Mosque covered in clouds showing the beauty of the city
APP48-060122 ISLAMABAD: January 06  Faisal Mosque covered in clouds showing the beauty of the city. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
Faisal Mosque covered in clouds showing the beauty of the city
APP48-060122 ISLAMABAD: January
Faisal Mosque covered in clouds showing the beauty of the city
APP47-060122 ISLAMABAD: January 06 An attractive view of Faisal Mosque covered in clouds from Margalla Hills. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
Faisal Mosque covered in clouds showing the beauty of the city
APP46-060122 ISLAMABAD: January 06  People enjoying an attractive view of Federal Capital from Margalla Hills during winter rain. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
Faisal Mosque covered in clouds showing the beauty of the city
APP45-060122 ISLAMABAD: January 06  An attractive view of federal capital covered in clouds. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
Faisal Mosque covered in clouds showing the beauty of the city
APP44-060122 ISLAMABAD: January 06  An attractive view of Federal Capital from Margalla Hills. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh