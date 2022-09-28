England Player Moeen Ali playing a shot during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

APP60-280922 LAHORE: September 28 - England Player Moeen Ali playing a shot during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP
APP61-280922 LAHORE: September 28 – Pakistani player celebrated the wicket of England player Sam Curran (Catch Mohammad Wasim b Aamer Jamal) during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP

England player celebrated the wicket of Pakistan player Mohammad Nawaz run out by Ali during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying match during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

England player celebrated the wicket of Pakistan’s Captain Babar Azam wicket (catch Duckett ball Mark Wood) during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

A view of cricket match of Quaidi-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 played between Northren and Southern Punjab teams at Iqbal Stadium

Shan Masood and Haris Rauf of Pakistan celebrates run out of England’s batsman Reece Topley during the 4th T20 between Pakistan and England at National Cricket Stadium.

England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium.

Spectators enjoying match at National Cricket Stadium during the third Twenty 20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi along with Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja, watching the third Twenty 20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying at National Cricket Stadium during the 2nd T-20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England.

Spectators Enjoying the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at National Cricket Stadium

England players during a Net practice session on the eve of their first Twenty20 international cricket match at the National Cricket Stadium

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam speaks during press conference at National Cricket Stadium regarding Twenty20 series against England

