PhotosSports Photos England Player Moeen Ali playing a shot during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Wed, 28 Sep 2022, 11:52 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP60-280922 LAHORE: September 28 - England Player Moeen Ali playing a shot during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP APP60-280922 LAHORE: APP61-280922 LAHORE: September 28 – Pakistani player celebrated the wicket of England player Sam Curran (Catch Mohammad Wasim b Aamer Jamal) during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP