Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College.

Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College.
APP46-301122 QUETTA: November 30 - Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College. APP/MNN/TZD/FHA
Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College.
APP46-301122 QUETTA:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR