Photos Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College. Wed, 30 Nov 2022, 7:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP46-301122 QUETTA: November 30 - Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College. APP/MNN/TZD/FHA APP46-301122 QUETTA: