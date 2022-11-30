Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College

Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College
APP47-301122 QUETTA: November 30 - Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College. APP/MNN/TZD/FHA
Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College
APP47-301122 QUETTA:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College.

Education Minister Balochsitan Naseebullah Mari gives away a shield to a student during the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at...

Director General NAB Balochistan Zafar Iqbal addressing the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College

Director General NAB Balochistan Zafar Iqbal addressing the concluding ceremony of contests held among the college students at Government Degree College

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori receiving shield from Tournament organizer Aazam khan during 1st all Sindh Abdul Munaf Nizamani Memorial Football Tournament at Akbari ground Latifabad.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori receiving shield from Tournament organizer Aazam khan during 1st all Sindh Abdul Munaf Nizamani Memorial Football Tournament at Akbari...

Principal Shah Abdul Latif Girls Collage Saima Parveen giving away a shield to county Cambridge collage players during closing ceremony of 2nd students Olympic Games 2022 at Shah Abdul Latifif Girls Collage

Principal Shah Abdul Latif Girls Collage Saima Parveen giving away a shield to county Cambridge collage players during closing ceremony of 2nd students Olympic...

IGP Abdul Khaliq Shaikh distributes shield among cadets during a 96th passing out parade held at Police Training Center Quetta

IGP Abdul Khaliq Shaikh distributes shield among cadets during a 96th passing out parade held at Police Training Center Quetta

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affars Engr Amir Muqam presenting Shield to H.E Yerzhan Kistafin Ambassador of Kazakhstan after meeting

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affars Engr Amir Muqam presenting Shield to H.E Yerzhan Kistafin Ambassador of Kazakhstan after meeting

Managing Director Badar Expo Solutions Zohair Naseer presenting shield to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori

Managing Director Badar Expo Solutions Zohair Naseer presenting shield to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori

Vice Chancellor Jamia Karachi Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi presenting shield to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori in Seerat Confrence

Vice Chancellor Jamia Karachi Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi presenting shield to Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori in Seerat Confrence

President Women Chamber of Commerce Dr. Maryam Nauman, Iram Naz (blind entrepreneur) and others presents shield to President SCCI Abdul Gahfoor Malik at the Annual Ceremony of Travel to Light Educational Institute

President Women Chamber of Commerce Dr. Maryam Nauman, Iram Naz (blind entrepreneur) and others presents shield to President SCCI Abdul Gahfoor Malik at the...

Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a shield to Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, H.E. Aybek Arif Usmanov

Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a shield to Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, H.E. Aybek Arif Usmanov

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a Shield to H.E. Adam M Tugio, Ambassador of the Repulic of Indonesia in Islamabad

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a Shield to H.E. Adam M Tugio, Ambassador of the Repulic of Indonesia in Islamabad

Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a shield to H.E. Mr. Charles Joseph M Delogne, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium in Federal Capital

Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a shield to H.E. Mr. Charles Joseph M Delogne, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium in Federal...