Home Photos Feature Photos Drivers of tricycle rickshaw loaders waiting for customers at roadside to shift...PhotosFeature PhotosDrivers of tricycle rickshaw loaders waiting for customers at roadside to shift luggage from one place to other Tue, 2 Mar 2021, 5:59 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-020321 ISLAMABAD: March 02 - Drivers of tricycle rickshaw loaders waiting for customers at roadside to shift luggage from one place to other. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP03-020321ALSO READ Labourers along with their tools waiting for daily job while sitting on roadside at Bandar RoadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers along with their tools waiting for daily job while sitting on roadside at Bandar RoadA vendor displaying calves to attract the customersA vendor preparing green tea for customers at his local hotel