Home Photos Feature Photos Donkey cart holder on the way loaded with chaff (husk from wheat)... PhotosFeature Photos Donkey cart holder on the way loaded with chaff (husk from wheat) at Larkana-Khairpur Road Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 7:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-120421 LARKANA: April 12 Donkey cart holder on the way loaded with chaff (husk from wheat) at Larkana-Khairpur Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Donkey cart holder on the way heavily loaded with pipes at Dodai Road to deliver in a local market A view of tractor trolley heavily loaded with chaff (husk from wheat) on the way at Bypass Road Donkey cart holder on the way loaded with rickshaw body at Latifabad