Home Photos General Coverage Photos Doctor examining the police official patients during police Free Medical Camp by... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Doctor examining the police official patients during police Free Medical Camp by Essa laboratory at police line ground Thu, 28 Jan 2021, 6:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-280121 HYDERABAD: January 28 Doctor taking blood sample of a police official patient for sugar test during police Free Medical Camp by Essa laboratory at police line ground. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP46-280121 APP47-280121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: August 27 – A view of tent camp set up at Dhobi Ghat Ground in connection with the Holy Month of Muharramul Harram....