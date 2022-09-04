Doctor examining the patients of flood affected at Tents City at Labourer Colony outside T.M Khan Road.

APP33-040922 HYDERABAD: September 04 –Doctor examining the patients of flood affected at Tents City at Labourer Colony outside T.M Khan Road. APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP34-040922 HYDERABAD: September 04 – Doctor examining the patients of flood affected at Tents City at Labourer Colony outside T.M Khan Road. APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP35-040922 HYDERABAD: September 04 – District Government workers busy in installed the tents for flood affected people at Labourer Colony outside T.M Khan Road. APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP36-040922 HYDERABAD: September 04 – Workers of Inam Foundation distributing food among the flood-affected families at Tents City at Labourer Colony outside T.M Khan Road. APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP37-040922 HYDERABAD: September 04 – A view of Tents City for flood affected people installed by District Government at Labourer Colony outside T.M Khan Road. APP Photo by Farhan Khan

