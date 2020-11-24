Doctor examining a patient during free eye camp at Al-Mustafa Hospital
APP41-241120 LAHORE: November 24 - Doctor examining a patient during free eye camp at Al-Mustafa Hospital. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP41-241120

ALSO READ  Perveen Sarwar wife of Governor Punjab addressing during inauguration ceremony of free eye camp at Al-Mustafa Hospital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR