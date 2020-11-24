Home Photos General Coverage Photos Doctor examining a patient during free eye camp at Al-Mustafa Hospital PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Doctor examining a patient during free eye camp at Al-Mustafa Hospital Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 9:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-241120 LAHORE: November 24 - Doctor examining a patient during free eye camp at Al-Mustafa Hospital. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP41-241120 ALSO READ Perveen Sarwar wife of Governor Punjab addressing during inauguration ceremony of free eye camp at Al-Mustafa Hospital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Perveen Sarwar wife of Governor Punjab addressing during inauguration ceremony of free eye camp at Al-Mustafa Hospital Doctor examining a patient during free medical camp established by Pakistan Navy at Keti Bander Doctor examining a patient during free medical camp established by Pakistan Navy at Keti Bander