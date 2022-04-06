District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan along with his subordinates, praying before Iftari.

District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan along with his subordinates, praying before Iftari.
APP39-060422 SARGODHA: April 06 - District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan along with his subordinates, praying before Iftari. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan along with his subordinates, praying before Iftari.
APP39-060422 SARGODHA:
District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan along with his subordinates, praying before Iftari.
APP40-060422 SARGODHA: April 06 – District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan along with his subordinates, praying before Iftari. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan along with his subordinates, praying before Iftari.
APP41-060422 SARGODHA: April 06 – District Police officials participating in preparation of Iftari during visit at Company Bagh. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR