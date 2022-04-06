PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan along with his subordinates, praying before Iftari. Wed, 6 Apr 2022, 10:28 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP39-060422 SARGODHA: April 06 - District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan along with his subordinates, praying before Iftari. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP39-060422 SARGODHA: APP40-060422 SARGODHA: April 06 – District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan along with his subordinates, praying before Iftari. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP41-060422 SARGODHA: April 06 – District Police officials participating in preparation of Iftari during visit at Company Bagh. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood