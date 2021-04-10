District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq jointly talking to media persons about security arrangements during by-election in the constituency NA-75
APP47-100421 DASKA: April 10 - District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq jointly talking to media persons about security arrangements during by-election in the constituency NA-75. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

ALSO READ  Polling Staff collect election material from District Election Office for the by-election at NA-75

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR