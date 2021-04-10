Home Photos General Coverage Photos District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq jointly talking to media persons about security arrangements during by-election in the constituency NA-75 Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 9:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-100421 DASKA: April 10 - District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq jointly talking to media persons about security arrangements during by-election in the constituency NA-75. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ Polling Staff collect election material from District Election Office for the by-election at NA-75 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Central Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Usman Dar talking to media persons during by-election in the constituency NA-75 Daska Presiding Officer marking thumb of voter before issuing ballot paper during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska Polling Staff collect election material from District Election Office for the by-election at NA-75