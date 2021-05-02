Home Photos General Coverage Photos District government official closing the market after the new lockdown timing from... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos District government official closing the market after the new lockdown timing from 6am to 2 pm at Resham Bazaar & Shahi Bazaar as precautionary measures for COVID-19 Sun, 2 May 2021, 10:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-020521 HYDERABAD: May 02 District government official closing the market after the new lockdown timing from 6am to 2 pm at Resham Bazaar & Shahi Bazaar as precautionary measures for COVID-19. APP photo by Akram Ali APP28-020521HYDERABAD: May 02 District government official closing the market after the new lockdown timing from 6am to 2pm at Resham Bazaar & Shahi Bazaar as precautionary measures for COVID-19. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ Govt not to increase lockdown more: Asad Umar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people breaking their fast at M A Jinnah road during holy month of Ramadan as a lockdown following restrictions imposed... A view of Jama cloth market area during a lockdown following restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 Govt not to increase lockdown more: Asad Umar