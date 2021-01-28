Home Photos General Coverage Photos Director Marine Sindh, Fisheries Dr. Aslam Jarwar addressing at workshop on “Promotion... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Director Marine Sindh, Fisheries Dr. Aslam Jarwar addressing at workshop on “Promotion of aquaculture of high value species in coastal areas of Pakistan” organized by Fisheries Development Board Thu, 28 Jan 2021, 6:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-280121 KARACHI: January 28 - Director Marine Sindh, Fisheries Dr. Aslam Jarwar addressing at workshop on "Promotion of aquaculture of high value species in coastal areas of Pakistan" organized by Fisheries Development Board. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP42-280121 ALSO READ Deputy Director (P&D) Punjab Fisheries Dr. Anser Mahmood Chatta addressing at workshop on "Promotion of aquaculture of high value species in coastal areas of Pakistan" organized by Fisheries Development Board RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A group photograph of Commissioner Bahawalpur Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal and Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mhboob, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur with the participants... Deputy Director (P&D) Punjab Fisheries Dr. Anser Mahmood Chatta addressing at workshop on “Promotion of aquaculture of high value species in coastal areas of... Punjab Sports Minister meets Bilal Erdogan, the son of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan