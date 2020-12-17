Home Photos General Coverage Photos Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council MoS & T Ms. Ismat Gul... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council MoS & T Ms. Ismat Gul Khattak giving away certificate among participants at Media Awareness Seminar on “Accreditation; A Gateway to International Trade Importance of Halal Accreditation Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 8:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-171220 ISLAMABAD: December 17 - Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council MoS & T Ms. Ismat Gul Khattak giving away certificate among participants at Media Awareness Seminar on "Accreditation; A Gateway to International Trade Importance of Halal Accreditation". APP photo by Saleem Rana APP08-171220 ALSO READ Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council MoS & T Ms. Ismat Gul Khattak in a group photograph with participants at Media Awareness Seminar on "Accreditation; A Gateway to International Trade Importance of Halal Accreditation RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan giving away certificate after inaugurating an exhibition of paintings by artist Ayesha Khan, a disable girl with both hands and... Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council MoS & T Ms. Ismat Gul Khattak in a group photograph with participants at Media Awareness Seminar on... Director General Pakistan National Accreditation Council MoS & T Ms. Ismat Gul Khattak addressing at Media Awareness Seminar on “Accreditation; A Gateway to International...