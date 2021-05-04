Home Photos General Coverage Photos Director General Khana Farhang Iran Mehran Sikandaryan and PTI MPA Rabia Basri... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Director General Khana Farhang Iran Mehran Sikandaryan and PTI MPA Rabia Basri in a group photo with other participants at the end of Baitul Muqdas painting competition held at Khana e Farhang Iran in connection with Int’l day of Al Quds Tue, 4 May 2021, 10:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-040521 PESHAWAR:-MAY 04, 2021 Director General Khana Farhang Iran Mehran Sikandaryan and PTI MPA Rabia Basri in a group photo with other participants at the end of Baitul Muqdas painting competition held at Khana e Farhang Iran in connection with Int'l day of Al Quds. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP57-040521PESHAWAR:-MAY 04, 2021 Participants are busy in painting during Baitul Muqdas painting competition held at Khana e Farhang Iran in Peshawar in connection with Int’l day of Al Quds. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ A very few people preparing to sit on Itikaf in Faisal Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker busy in embroidery work on traditional woman cloth in connection of Eid-ul Fitr at Latifabad Workers busy in embroidery work on traditional women cloth in connection of Eid-ul Fitr at Latifabad A worker busy in embroidery work on ladies wear at his workplace in Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr