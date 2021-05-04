Director General Khana Farhang Iran Mehran Sikandaryan and PTI MPA Rabia Basri in a group photo with other participants at the end of Baitul Muqdas painting competition held at Khana e Farhang Iran in connection with Int'l day of Al Quds
APP56-040521 PESHAWAR:-MAY 04, 2021 Director General Khana Farhang Iran Mehran Sikandaryan and PTI MPA Rabia Basri in a group photo with other participants at the end of Baitul Muqdas painting competition held at Khana e Farhang Iran in connection with Int'l day of Al Quds. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP57-040521
PESHAWAR:-MAY 04, 2021  Participants are busy in painting during Baitul Muqdas painting competition held at Khana e Farhang Iran in Peshawar in connection with Int’l day of Al Quds. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

