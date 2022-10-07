PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Director General, ISA Shuagufta Ansari delivers speech on the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at the Mahfal-e-Milad in order to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) as part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Federal Capital Fri, 7 Oct 2022, 6:45 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP29-071022 ISLAMABAD: October 07– Director General, ISA Shuagufta Ansari delivers speech on the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at the Mahfal-e-Milad in order to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) as part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Federal Capital .APP APP29-071022 ISLAMABAD APP31-071022 ISLAMABAD: October 07–A Naat Khawan participant lady reciting Naat at the Mahfal-e-Milad in order to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) as part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi at Information Services Academy,Zero Point in Federal Capital .APP