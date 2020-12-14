DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed briefs the participants of self-defence and firearms safety course conducted at SSU Headquarters
APP46-141220 KARACHI: December 14 - DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed briefs the participants of self-defence and firearms safety course conducted at SSU Headquarters. APP Photo Abbas Mehdi
APP46-141220

ALSO READ  DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed giving away certificate to officer of civil servants during Self-Defence and Firearms Safety Course conducted at SSU Headquarters

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR