Home Photos General Coverage Photos DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed briefs the participants of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed briefs the participants of self-defence and firearms safety course conducted at SSU Headquarters Mon, 14 Dec 2020, 11:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-141220 KARACHI: December 14 - DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed briefs the participants of self-defence and firearms safety course conducted at SSU Headquarters. APP Photo Abbas Mehdi APP46-141220 ALSO READ DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed giving away certificate to officer of civil servants during Self-Defence and Firearms Safety Course conducted at SSU Headquarters RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Officer member of civil servant delegation participating in Self-Defence and Firearms Safety Course during shooting training at SSU Headquarters DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed giving away certificate to officer of civil servants during Self-Defence and Firearms Safety Course conducted at...