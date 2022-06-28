DG FWO Maj. Gen. Kamal Azfar presenting shield to Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood after singing of agreement between National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organization

DG FWO Maj. Gen. Kamal Azfar presenting shield to Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood after singing of agreement between National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organization
APP62-270622 ISLAMABAD: June 27  DG FWO Maj. Gen. Kamal Azfar presenting shield to Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood after singing of agreement between National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organization. APP
DG FWO Maj. Gen. Kamal Azfar presenting shield to Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood after singing of agreement between National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organization
APP62-270622 ISLAMABAD
DG FWO Maj. Gen. Kamal Azfar presenting shield to Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood after singing of agreement between National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organization
APP63-270622 ISLAMABAD: June 27  Agreement being signed between National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organization for Installation of electronic toll collection system on Motorway. Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood witnessing the Signing Ceremony. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Khalid Magsi, Aslam Bhotani, Rubina Irfan and Ehsan Ullah Reki called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Federal Minister National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Khalid Magsi, Aslam Bhotani, Rubina Irfan and Ehsan Ullah Reki called on Prime Minister Muhammad...

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association headed by its chairman Qazi Mansoor Dilawar at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association headed by its chairman Qazi Mansoor...

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel is addressing during inauguration of Polio campaign at Poly Clinic Hospital

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel is addressing during inauguration of Polio campaign at Poly Clinic Hospital

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel is administering Polio Vaccine to a child during inauguration of Polio campaign at Poly Clinic Hospital

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel is administering Polio Vaccine to a child during inauguration of Polio campaign at Poly Clinic Hospital

An agreement was signed between Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division Mr. Mian Asad Hayaud Din and Ambassador of French Republic to Pakistan H.E. Nicolas Galey

An agreement was signed between Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division Mr. Mian Asad Hayaud Din and Ambassador of French Republic to Pakistan H.E....

Federal Minister for Industries and Productions Syed Murtaza Mehmud called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Federal Minister for Industries and Productions Syed Murtaza Mehmud called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood planting a plant at NHA Office.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood planting a plant at NHA Office.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti visiting the ANF Police Station.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti visiting the ANF Police Station.

Representatives of the International committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan met with Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel.

Representatives of the International committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan met with Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul...

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah presenting souvenir to the outgoing Turkish Ambassador His Excellency Mr. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdagul

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah presenting souvenir to the outgoing Turkish Ambassador His Excellency Mr. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdagul

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over a meeting with APTMA delegation headed by Dr. Gohar Ejaz.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over a meeting with APTMA delegation headed by Dr. Gohar Ejaz.