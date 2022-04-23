PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Devotees of Hazrat Ali (A.S) are holding mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S), the day of martyrdom 21st of Ramadan- ul-Mubarak passing through at Nisar Haveli. Sat, 23 Apr 2022, 7:52 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP36-230422 LAHORE: April 23 - Devotees of Hazrat Ali (A.S) are holding mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S), the day of martyrdom 21st of Ramadan- ul-Mubarak passing through at Nisar Haveli. APP photo by Amir Khan APP36-230422 LAHORE: APP37-230422 LAHORE: April 23 – Devotees of Hazrat Ali (A.S) are holding mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S), the day of martyrdom 21st of Ramadan- ul-Mubarak passing through at Nisar Haveli. APP photo by Amir Khan APP38-230422 LAHORE: April 23 – A security container has been set up to protect the procession on Hazrat Alis (R.A) Martyrdom Day. APP photo by Amir Khan