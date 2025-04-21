Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his UAE counterpart His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed Memorandums of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation and the establishment of Joint Committee for Consular Affairs, at MoFA.
