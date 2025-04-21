26 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his UAE counterpart His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed Memorandums of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation and the establishment of Joint Committee for Consular Affairs, at MoFA.

APP67-210425 ISLAMABAD: April 21 - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his UAE counterpart His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed Memorandums of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation and the establishment of Joint Committee for Consular Affairs, at MoFA.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his UAE counterpart His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed Memorandums of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation and the establishment of Joint Committee for Consular Affairs, at MoFA.
ISLAMABAD: April 21 –
