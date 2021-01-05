Home Photos General Coverage Photos Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Motorway inaugurating new passenger coach Quetta to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Motorway inaugurating new passenger coach Quetta to Karachi of Shandar Company at Sariab Road Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 9:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-050121 QUETTA: January 05 - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Motorway inaugurating new passenger coach Quetta to Karachi of Shandar Company at Sariab Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP56-050121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sukkur-Multan Motorway’s completion epitomises success of CPEC against Covid-19 impact: China Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway to boost economic activities in southern districts: CM MOTORWAY (M-2): October 07 – A PAF F-7P aircraft landing on the motorway during the road runway operation exercise. APP