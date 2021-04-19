Home Photos General Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner Karim Dad Chugtai checking the SOPs of COVID-19 during his... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner Karim Dad Chugtai checking the SOPs of COVID-19 during his visits to city Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 7:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-190421 SKARDU: April 19 - Deputy Commissioner Karim Dad Chugtai checking the SOPs of COVID-19 during his visits to city. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain ALSO READ COVID-19 claims 73 lives, infects 5,152 more people RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR World on the verge of climate ‘abyss’, as temperature rise continues: UN chief NCOC bans entry of Inbound passengers from India Students wearing facemasks coming out from school as government reopened educational institutes from class 9th to 12th after remaining closed as a preventive measure...