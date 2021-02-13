Home Photos General Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner Ghizir Zameer Abbas planting a tree during the spring tree... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner Ghizir Zameer Abbas planting a tree during the spring tree plantation campaign 2021 Sat, 13 Feb 2021, 5:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-130221 GHIZIR: February 13 - Deputy Commissioner Ghizir Zameer Abbas planting a tree during the spring tree plantation campaign 2021. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP21-130221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari inaugurating a five-day national anti-polio at fort Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali offering dua after lighting candles on 6th anniversary of martyrs of APS Peshawar at Lahore Lyceum School System Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar distributing masks among the people in Main Bazaar