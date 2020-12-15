Home Photos General Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar distributing masks among the people in Main... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar distributing masks among the people in Main Bazaar Tue, 15 Dec 2020, 10:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-151220 ATTOCK: December 15 - Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar distributing masks among the people in Main Bazaar. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir APP38-151220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: October 30 – Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farukh Habib and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali cutting cake to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad... ATTOCK: October 27 – Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar leading walk to mark the Kashmir Black Day. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir BAHAWALPUR: October 24 – Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial distributing certificates among the best performing polio workers during a ceremony to mark the World...