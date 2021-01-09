Home Photos General Coverage Photos Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwala addressing to the members of FPCCI... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwala addressing to the members of FPCCI during his visit at FPCCI Sat, 9 Jan 2021, 5:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-09 KARACHI: January 09 - Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwala addressing to the members of FPCCI during his visit at FPCCI. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP19-09 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Senators eulogize services of late Kalsoom Parveen Senate unanimously passes condolence resolution to express grief over demise of Kalsoom Parveen Senate offers Fateha for Kalsoom Parveen, Mir Zafarullah Jamali