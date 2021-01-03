Home Photos Feature Photos Dense of fog spread in the city. A view of Sargodha Road... PhotosFeature Photos Dense of fog spread in the city. A view of Sargodha Road on Sunday Sun, 3 Jan 2021, 9:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-030121 CHINIOT: January 03 - Dense of fog spread in the city. A view of Sargodha Road on Sunday. APP photo by Muhammad Ali APP23-030121 ALSO READ A view of thick fog that engulfed the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of thick fog that engulfed the city Motorcyclists on the way during thick fog that engulf the whole city during morning time A view of fog in the city during night time