DC Amir Khattak playing shot during friendly cricket match played between Commissioner Hurricanes and DC Thunder teams at MCG
APP32-010121 MULTAN: January 01 - DC Amir Khattak playing shot during friendly cricket match played between Commissioner Hurricanes and DC Thunder teams at MCG. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari
APP32-010121

ALSO READ  Commissioner Javed Akhtar awarding winning trophy to the DC Amir Khattak after friendly cricket match played between Commissioner Hurricanes and DC Thunder teams at MCG

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR