Home Photos Feature Photos Daily wager engaged in carrying goods by a pushcart at circular road...PhotosFeature PhotosDaily wager engaged in carrying goods by a pushcart at circular road to earn for livelihood in the Provincial Capital Mon, 22 Feb 2021, 10:15 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-22021 LAHORE: February 22 - Daily wager engaged in carrying goods by a pushcart at circular road to earn for livelihood in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa LashariALSO READ A large number of Labourers Horse Cart holders sitting on the Horse Carts waiting the customers at Circular Road in the Provincial CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA large number of Labourers Horse Cart holders sitting on the Horse Carts waiting the customers at Circular Road in the Provincial CapitalBeautiful view of Visual Park at Shahrah-E-Faisal in the Provincial CapitalTurkish actors Hakan Serim, (Günkut Alp), Gokhan Karacik (Ishaq Darvish ) and Mehmet Pala ( Kutluca) of the Turkish drama serial Ertugrul Ghazi receiving...